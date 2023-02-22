Bentley to Abandon 'Iconic' W12 Engine, Launch Production of Electric Vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) UK luxury car manufacturer Bentley announced on Wednesday it would cease the production of its "iconic" 12-cylinder petrol engine W12, used for the last 20 years, and would begin the transition to electric vehicles.

"Bentley announces today that it will cease production of its 12-cylinder petrol engine in April 2024, by which time more than 100,000 examples of the iconic W12 will have been handcrafted in the company's Dream Factory in Crewe, England," the company said in a statement.

This decision is part of Bentley's Beyond100 strategy to increase the company's sustainability. In accordance with this plan, Bentley will start the production of cars with fully electric power units by the start of the next decade.

"When production of the W12 ceases next year, Bentley's entire model line will be available with the option of a hybrid powertrain," the automaker said.

The legendary 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 was created in 2002. Each power unit is being assembled by hand for over six hours by a team of specialists, and then tested on special equipment, according to the company. The latest, most powerful ever iteration of the W12 engine, capable of hitting 750 horse power and 1,000 Nm of torque, will be installed on just 18 models of Bentley Batur.