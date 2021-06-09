Berlin Believes Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Completion Is Connected to Gas Transit via Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Berlin believes that the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction is connected to the continuation of gas transit through Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"As German Chancellor [Angela Merkel] explained to [Russian] President Vladimir] Putin many years ago, Germany associates the completion of the Nord Stream 2 project with the continuation of gas transit through Ukraine. This is the reason why we made effort to secure a gas transit agreement between Ukraine and Russia in 2019. The chancellor made it quite clear for President Putin. Nothing has changed," Maas said at a press conference.