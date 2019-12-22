Berlin Christmas Market Evacuated as Police Search for Suspicious Object

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) A Christmas market in the German capital and a nearby church were cleared on Saturday night after police were alerted to a suspicious object on the fairgrounds, the Berlin Police said.

"All visitors left the Christmas market in a calm and orderly fashion. Thank you. Our colleagues have begun searching Breitscheidplatz Square and the Memorial Church," police tweeted.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident in the square, which was rammed by a truck during the festive season three years ago, the Bild newspaper reported citing sources. The duo are reported to be Syrians who have experience with explosives.

The terror attack on December 19, 2016 killed 12 people and injured dozens others. The man behind the truck's wheel escaped and was killed in a shootout in Milan days later. He identified as a failed Tunisian asylum seeker.