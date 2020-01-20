UrduPoint.com
Berlin Conference Participants Call For Avoiding Hostilities At Oil Facilities In Libya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 02:00 AM

Berlin Conference Participants Call for Avoiding Hostilities at Oil Facilities in Libya

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) The participants of the Sunday's Berlin conference on Libya called for refraining from hostile actions against oil facilities in the North African country, their joint statement said.

"We stress that the National Oil Corporation (NOC) is Libya's sole independent and legitimate oil company, in line with UN Security Council Resolutions 2259 (2015) and 2441 (2018).

We urge all parties to continue to guarantee the security of its installations and refrain from any hostilities against all oil facilities and infrastructure. We reject any attempt at damaging Libya's oil infrastructure, any illicit exploitation of its energy resources, which belong to the Libyan people, through the sale or purchase of Libyan crude oil and derivatives outside the NOC's control and call for the transparent and equitable distribution of oil revenues," the document read.

