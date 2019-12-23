UrduPoint.com
Berlin Expects US Sanctions To Slightly Delay Russian Pipeline

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:38 PM

The US sanctions slapped on a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Europe will likely delay the project's completion by several months to the second half of 2020, a top German official said Monday

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The US sanctions slapped on a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Europe will likely delay the project's completion by several months to the second half of 2020, a top German official said Monday.

"I expect the pipeline to be finished in the second half of 2020," Peter Beyer, Chancellor Angela Merkel's transatlantic coordinator, told German radio.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was initially slated for completion in early 2020 with a view to being operational in mid-2020.

Moscow and Berlin have reacted angrily to the sanctions imposed by Washington on Friday over the 9.5 billion euro ($10.6 billion) pipeline under the Baltic Sea that aims to double Russia's natural gas deliveries to Germany.

The American announcement of asset freezes and visa bans targeting companies working on the project immediately led to Swiss pipe-laying contractor Allseas halting its work.

Speaking to Deutschlandfunk radio, Beyer said that although the sanctions would "postpone the completion" of the pipeline, he believed "alternative" solutions could be found that would nonetheless "be more expensive".

The United States has long opposed Nord Stream 2, saying the pipeline would give Russia too much influence over security and economic issues in western Europe.

It would also allow Russia to reroute supplies from overland pipes running through Ukraine, with Kiev expressing concerns that this would deprive them of vital leverage over its giant neighbour.

Critics however have also pointed out that Washington's resistance to Nord Stream 2 comes as the US is trying to sell more of its own, more costly liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Washington German Germany Berlin Nord Kiev United States Euro Angela Merkel Visa Gas 2020 From Top Billion

