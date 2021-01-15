Berlin Is Ready to Discuss Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 With New US Administration

The German government is ready to discuss the problematic of US sanctions targeting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with the new US presidential administration, German Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday

Earlier in the day, the German Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency extended to the end of May its permit for pipelay works for constructing the pipeline, which is set to carry Russian gas to Germany.

"I cannot say anything about what those involved in the construction effort will do with this permit.

Of course, we are highly interested in discussing the Nord Stream 2 with the new administration," Maas said at a press conference, when asked what he thinks about the permit in light of the power transit in the United States.

Washington's new legislation on the potential sanctions, passed last month, envisions negotiations at the level of governments, the German diplomat noted.

"We believe this is a positive decision, and we certainly want to discuss this with our colleagues in Washington as soon as the new administration gets started," Maas added.