Berlin Maintains Contact With US Amid Talks on Possible New Sanctions on Nord Stream 2

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The German Foreign Ministry is following the political discussion that is currently going on in the United States regarding the possible new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for delivering Russian gas to Europe, and maintains close contact with Washington on the matter, the ministry's spokesman, Christofer Burger, said on Wednesday.

His comment came just one day after German newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing US diplomatic sources, that the US could impose new sanctions on the Nord Stream 2, namely its investors, later in February or in March.

"I cannot provide any new information now. Of course, we are closely following the political discussion in the United States and in the Congress, within the framework of our office in Washington," Burger said at a briefing.

"From the very beginning of this discussion, we have been stressing all the time that we maintain contact with the United States at different levels, to present our position there. We believe that the Nord Stream 2 is a project that contributes to the European energy security," Burger added.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in December, soon after the US Senate passed a defense bill envisioning sanction on the Nord Stream 2, that Germany opposed the extraterritorial restrictions and remained committed to further support the pipeline project, implemented by Russia's Gazprom and five European companies, including Germany's Uniper and Wintershall.