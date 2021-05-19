UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Maintains Contact With US On Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:26 PM

Berlin Maintains Contact With US on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

The United States has not yet presented its report on the Nord Stream 2 sanctions to Germany, but the countries are engaged in trust-based negotiation on the matter, the German Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Andrea Sasse, said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The United States has not yet presented its report on the Nord Stream 2 sanctions to Germany, but the countries are engaged in trust-based negotiation on the matter, the German Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Andrea Sasse, said on Wednesday.

"The report has not been yet presented to us in detail ... We cannot discuss this report right now, as it has not been presented to us, but I can assure you that we maintain trust-based contact with the American administration on the matter," Sasse said at a briefing.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Germany Nord United States

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates low-cost family flats for labourers ..

9 minutes ago

French parliamentary delegation visits FNC

22 minutes ago

Govt displays preliminary model of an electronic v ..

32 minutes ago

FM -98 hosts webinar on 70th anniversary of Pak-Ch ..

32 minutes ago

In the last two months more than 15000 people have ..

33 minutes ago

PESCO recovers Rs 3.787m from defaulter in Mardan ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.