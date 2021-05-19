Berlin Maintains Contact With US on Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

The United States has not yet presented its report on the Nord Stream 2 sanctions to Germany, but the countries are engaged in trust-based negotiation on the matter, the German Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Andrea Sasse, said on Wednesday

"The report has not been yet presented to us in detail ... We cannot discuss this report right now, as it has not been presented to us, but I can assure you that we maintain trust-based contact with the American administration on the matter," Sasse said at a briefing.