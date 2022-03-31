Berlin May End 'Dependency' on Russian Energy Resources This Year - Scholz

Germany may end its "dependency" on the Russian energy resources, including coal and oil, this year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday, adding that abandoning gas imports will take longer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Germany may end its "dependency" on the Russian energy resources, including coal and oil, this year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday, adding that abandoning gas imports will take longer.

"For Germany, we can say that, probably ...

we will be able to give up dependence on oil and coal imports during this year, for gas we will need a longer time," Scholz told a briefing.

Regarding Russia's demand that gas be paid for in rubles, Scholz said that contracts stipulate euro or Dollar payments.

"We looked at the contracts on the basis of which gas supplies and other deliveries are made. It says that payment is made in Euros. Sometimes in Dollars, but usually in euros. I made it clear in my conversation with the Russian president that this will remain so," Scholz said.