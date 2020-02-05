UrduPoint.com
Berlin Rejects Outside Restrictions In Regard To Possible US Sanctions On Nord Stream 2

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 06:54 PM

Berlin Rejects Outside Restrictions in Regard to Possible US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2

The German Foreign Ministry, while commenting on the possibility of new US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, told Sputnik that Berlin rejects any forms of extraterritorial restrictions

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The German Foreign Ministry, while commenting on the possibility of new US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, told Sputnik that Berlin rejects any forms of extraterritorial restrictions.

A day prior, German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported, with reference to diplomatic circles in Washington, that the United States could introduce new sanctions against the project if Russia tries to complete the construction of the pipeline. The newspaper reported that the sanctions may be designed to target investors and businesses looking to receive Russian gas on the German side.

"The German Foreign Ministry does not speculate. The government is in contact with US partners on all important bilateral and international issues.

The government's position is well known - it rejects any form of extraterritorial sanctions on grounds of principle," the foreign ministry's representative told Sputnik.

US President Donald Trump signed in December the 2020 defense budget, which envisages sanctions against Nord Stream 2. The Swiss company of Allseas stopped laying pipes amid the threat of the US restrictions. However, Russia has repeatedly said it is able to build the pipeline despite Washington's pressure, even without foreign partners.

Washington has long opposed the construction project, saying it threatens Europe's energy security. Moscow has repeatedly rebutted that the pipeline is a purely commercial initiative.

