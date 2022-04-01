UrduPoint.com

Berlin Reviewing Putin's Decree On Gas Payments In Rubles - Gov't Deputy Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Berlin Reviewing Putin's Decree on Gas Payments in Rubles - Gov't Deputy Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The German government is reviewing Russian President Vladmiri Putin's decree on gas payments in rubles, the deputy spokesman for the German government, Wolfgang Buechner. said on Friday.

"The Federal government is currently reviewing this decree in terms of specific implications," Buechner told a briefing.

More Stories From Business

