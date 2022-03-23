UrduPoint.com

Berlin Says German Government Made No Decision To Impose De Facto Embargo On Russian Oil

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2022 | 04:46 PM

Berlin Says German Government Made No Decision to Impose De Facto Embargo on Russian Oil

There are no decisions by the German government to impose a de facto embargo on Russian oil, a German economy ministry representative said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) There are no decisions by the German government to impose a de facto embargo on Russian oil, a German economy ministry representative said on Wednesday.

French energy company TotalEnergies said on Tuesday that it will stop purchasing oil and petroleum products from Russia over the situation in Ukraine.

"Of course, there is no Federal government decision to implement a de facto oil embargo. The decision there is clear � we do not have an oil embargo, we do not comment on the statements of individual enterprises," the representative told reporters, commenting on the decision by TotalEnergies.

