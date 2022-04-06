UrduPoint.com

Berlin Says Independence From Russian Coal Possible By Fall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2022 | 04:50 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Germany can achieve independence from Russian coal by this fall, and from Russian oil by the end of this year, German Economy Ministry spokeswoman Suzanne Ungard said on Wednesday, adding that Berlin will be dependent on Russian gas until 2024.

"Independence from (Russian) coal can be achieved the fastest - before autumn, we intend (to achieve independence from) oil - before the end of the year, and for gas - before the summer of 2024. We are currently evaluating how we can create the necessary prerequisites to further accelerate the process," the spokeswoman told a briefing.

