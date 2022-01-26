Berlin Says No Evidence Moscow Not Fulfilling Obligations on Gas Deliveries

(@FahadShabbir)

There is no evidence to prove that Russia is not fulfilling contractual obligations on gas deliveries to Germany, the German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) There is no evidence to prove that Russia is not fulfilling contractual obligations on gas deliveries to Germany, the German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday.

"I would like to add, in order to avoid ... insinuations, that we have no evidence that the Russian side is not fulfilling its supply agreements," the spokesman said during a briefing.