Berlin considers the issue of making payments for the supply of Russian gas and oil in rubles to be a matter for private companies and there is no need for the government's, a German economy ministry spokesperson said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Berlin considers the issue of making payments for the supply of Russian gas and oil in rubles to be a matter for private companies and there is no need for the government's, a German economy ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

"Of course, we have heard the news that oil and gas supplies will be paid for in rubles. From our point of view, this is a civil case, namely, it is about the principle of compliance with contracts. As far as we know, most contracts are concluded in Dollars or Euros. Importers are obliged to guarantee compliance with the contracts. We are in constant negotiations, but there is no need for intervention from our side," the spokesperson told reporters.