Berlin Says Sanctions Against Russia Will Not Be Lifted Due to Situation With Gas Supplies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The EU will not lift its sanctions against Russia due to the situation with gas supplies, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"The Kremlin believes that it now occupies a more advantageous position. We see this in increasingly overt blackmail attempts.

Recently, these were baseless technical reasons (the situation around the Nord Stream gas pipeline's turbine), now ... they oppose our sanctions (against Russia) in general, which allegedly hinder further gas supplies. We must make it clear that we will not succumb to this blackmail," Baerbock said during an event at the German foreign ministry.