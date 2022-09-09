UrduPoint.com

Berlin To Leave German Companies' Investments In China Unsupervised - Economy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Germany is not going to supervise investments by German companies in the Chinese economy, Robert Saverin, spokesperson for the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Germany is not going to supervise investments by German companies in the Chinese economy, Robert Saverin, spokesperson for the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action said on Friday.

On Thursday, media reported that Berlin was considering measures to curb Chinese influence on German companies.

"I cannot confirm that German investments in China will come under suspicion or be put under control," Saverin said during a briefing when asked whether Berlin plans to check German companies operating in and with China.

Berlin's political and economic goal is to ensure that German companies are diversifying their foreign economic contributions and sources of supply, Saverin added.

China has been Germany's top trading partner for the last six years, with combined exports and imports of more than 245 billion Euros ($255 billion) in 2021. Some of the major German corporations like Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler have big shares of their production located in China.

