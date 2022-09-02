Berlin Wants All EU Members to Join Coalition for Russian Oil Price Cap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) German Finance Minister Christian Lindner told reporters that it was planned to convince all EU members of the need to join a coalition to introduce a cap on Russian oil prices the larger the coalition, the faster the result will be obtained.

"We agreed today that we will create a coalition, we want to convince all EU members in addition to the G7 members to join it," he said following the adoption of the G7 statement.

"The larger this coalition to limit prices, the faster we will probably get good results," Lindner said.

Earlier this week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia would not supply oil to countries that would join the agreement on oil price cap.