Berlin's Plan To Meet NATO's 2% Defense Spending Target Threatened - Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Germany's plans to meet NATO's 2% defense spending threshold are under a "long-term threat" due to the way in which the special defense fund is currently being used, according to a survey published by the Ifo Institute in Munich on Monday.

"The current budget plans cast doubt on whether Germany really intends to fulfill the 2 percent target in the medium-term," Ifo military expert Marcel Schlepper said.

The institute noted that, to reach the target defense spending threshold of 2% of its GDP, Germany needs to significantly increase its core defense budget. However, the defense spending in the core budget has been deceasing since 2002 due to inflation, as a result of which Germany risks ending up with the largest absolute deficit for defense spending among NATO countries, the survey read.

From 2026-2029, the average annual shortfall from the 2% target would be about 25 million Euros ($27.4 million), the institute estimated.

In June 2022, the German Parliament and the Federal Council approved German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's initiative to create a special fund of 100 billion euros to improve the country's defense capabilities. However, the Ifo Institute noted that only half of it could be spent on additional military equipment, as 33% of the fund is used "to offset cuts to the defense portion of the core budget," while 8% cover interest payments to defense corporations.

