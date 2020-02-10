UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Better Management - PIA Curtails Financial Deficit By 65.6%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:07 PM

Better management - PIA curtails financial deficit by 65.6%

With effective policies introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started curtailing its financial deficit that witnessed a remarkable decrease in 2019 as compared to the corresponding year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :With effective policies introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started curtailing its financial deficit that witnessed a remarkable decrease in 2019 as compared to the corresponding year.

"During the period, the PIA losses have come down from Rs 32 billion to Rs 11 billion, projecting a decline of 65.6 percent," according to an official source.

Recently, the Aviation Division in a written reply to the Senate had submitted that the decrease in losses was being achieved by enhancing revenues and curtailment of costs.

"The revenue side is being addressed by improving market share through realigning sales team, manning stations on merit, aggressive sales promotion, improvement in product and services, focusing on revenue generation through ancillary sources, mounting new flights and expanding on existing productive routes such as KSA and Gulf.

"While, the cost curtailment was being done by adopting austerity measures and bringing down unnecessary administrative expenses, ensuring "discipline and accountability in functions to tap leakages and wastage, cutting down loss making routes and other ventures, route rationalization and shifting operational facilities suitable to PIA flight operations."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf 2019 Market From Government Share Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited PIA Billion

Recent Stories

SAP Supports Digital Pakistan’s Nationwide Trans ..

2 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl must wait for 2023: Firdous

29 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai’s entry portals designed by arch ..

38 minutes ago

Trade with African region to be doubled : Secretar ..

11 minutes ago

Body recovered in Sargodha

11 minutes ago

Steps being taken to resolve issues at district Ka ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.