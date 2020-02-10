Better management - PIA curtails financial deficit by 65.6%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :With effective policies introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started curtailing its financial deficit that witnessed a remarkable decrease in 2019 as compared to the corresponding year.

"During the period, the PIA losses have come down from Rs 32 billion to Rs 11 billion, projecting a decline of 65.6 percent," according to an official source.

Recently, the Aviation Division in a written reply to the Senate had submitted that the decrease in losses was being achieved by enhancing revenues and curtailment of costs.

"The revenue side is being addressed by improving market share through realigning sales team, manning stations on merit, aggressive sales promotion, improvement in product and services, focusing on revenue generation through ancillary sources, mounting new flights and expanding on existing productive routes such as KSA and Gulf.

"While, the cost curtailment was being done by adopting austerity measures and bringing down unnecessary administrative expenses, ensuring "discipline and accountability in functions to tap leakages and wastage, cutting down loss making routes and other ventures, route rationalization and shifting operational facilities suitable to PIA flight operations."