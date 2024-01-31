Open Menu

BFC Appreciable Step Of Current Govt: President FCCI

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2024 | 10:16 PM

BFC appreciable step of current govt: President FCCI

Establishment of Business Facilitation Centres (BFC) across the province on the proposal of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is an appreciable step of the current government which would also facilitate issuance of NOC in a hassle free and congenial environment, said Dr Khurram Tariq President FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Establishment of business Facilitation Centres (BFC) across the province on the proposal of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is an appreciable step of the current government which would also facilitate issuance of NOC in a hassle free and congenial environment, said Dr Khurram Tariq President FCCI.

He was talking to a delegation of investors intending to establish new industrial units in M-3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial Estates.

He said that BFC has been established in a centrally located area in Commissioner Complex where 27 district, provincial and Federal departments have established their desks which are issuing NOCs within a given time frame.

He appreciated this revolutionary step and thanked caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi for accomplishing this task within a record period of few days.

He said that BFC in Faisalabad has already started issuing NOCs under the direct supervision of Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed.

He urged upon the new investors to avail from this facility as it will help them to get NOCs without any inordinate delay.

He said that this initiative would pave the way for the establishment of new industrial units which would not only contribute to its role in exports but also create new job opportunities within the shortest possible time.

He termed BFCs as a game changer in the industrial history of Punjab and said that FCCI members would be given awareness about the operation of this facility at their doorstep.

“Similarly a delegation of FCCI would also visit this centre very soon”, he said and added that text messages would also be sent to the FCCI members about benefits of BFC.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Exports Business Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Visit Noc Job Chamber Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

IG Police Sindh visits Mirpurkhas

IG Police Sindh visits Mirpurkhas

52 minutes ago
 JAH announces to support PML-N in elections

JAH announces to support PML-N in elections

52 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad offere ..

Funeral prayer of Constable Muhammad Arshad offered

55 minutes ago
 Attack foiled at Israel's Sweden embassy: ambassad ..

Attack foiled at Israel's Sweden embassy: ambassador

55 minutes ago
 ATC sets aside orders declaring Fawad Chaudhry PO

ATC sets aside orders declaring Fawad Chaudhry PO

53 minutes ago
 BB Shaheed Youth Development Program becoming self ..

BB Shaheed Youth Development Program becoming self-sufficient

53 minutes ago
PPP to address challenges, protect people's rights ..

PPP to address challenges, protect people's rights if voted to power: Khursheed

53 minutes ago
 4 killed, 1168 injured in 1121 RTCs in Punjab

4 killed, 1168 injured in 1121 RTCs in Punjab

53 minutes ago
 RWMC ensures cleanliness of district during heavy ..

RWMC ensures cleanliness of district during heavy rains

53 minutes ago
 Two-day seminar held on assistive technology

Two-day seminar held on assistive technology

52 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister KPK Ahmad Rasool Ban ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister KPK Ahmad Rasool Bangash visits TMA Kohat

52 minutes ago
 Sardar Jogezai thanks TNFJ for supporting PPP in e ..

Sardar Jogezai thanks TNFJ for supporting PPP in election

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Business