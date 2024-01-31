BFC appreciable step of current govt: President FCCI

Establishment of Business Facilitation Centres (BFC) across the province on the proposal of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is an appreciable step of the current government which would also facilitate issuance of NOC in a hassle free and congenial environment, said Dr Khurram Tariq President FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Establishment of business Facilitation Centres (BFC) across the province on the proposal of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) is an appreciable step of the current government which would also facilitate issuance of NOC in a hassle free and congenial environment, said Dr Khurram Tariq President FCCI.

He was talking to a delegation of investors intending to establish new industrial units in M-3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial Estates.

He said that BFC has been established in a centrally located area in Commissioner Complex where 27 district, provincial and Federal departments have established their desks which are issuing NOCs within a given time frame.

He appreciated this revolutionary step and thanked caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi for accomplishing this task within a record period of few days.

He said that BFC in Faisalabad has already started issuing NOCs under the direct supervision of Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed.

He urged upon the new investors to avail from this facility as it will help them to get NOCs without any inordinate delay.

He said that this initiative would pave the way for the establishment of new industrial units which would not only contribute to its role in exports but also create new job opportunities within the shortest possible time.

He termed BFCs as a game changer in the industrial history of Punjab and said that FCCI members would be given awareness about the operation of this facility at their doorstep.

“Similarly a delegation of FCCI would also visit this centre very soon”, he said and added that text messages would also be sent to the FCCI members about benefits of BFC.