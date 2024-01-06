BFC removes all obstacles to investment: SM Tanveer

Caretaker Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer said on Saturday that the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) had removed every obstacle in investment and made the process of issuing NOCs (no objection certificates) for setting up a new factory easy and fast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer said on Saturday that the business Facilitation Centre (BFC) had removed every obstacle in investment and made the process of issuing NOCs (no objection certificates) for setting up a new factory easy and fast.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) here at its office. The BoD meeting discussed five-point agenda and approved the Service Level Agreement for running the Business Facilitation Centre.

The meeting also reviewed colonisation and development issues of Small Industrial Estates and also approved some administrative issues of the PSIC.

SM Tanveer said that colonisation is the first priority of the government and the industrialists are being provided all possible facilities to set up new factories.

The minister said if new factories were set up, economic activities would increase and people would get employment. He said the establishment of Business Facilitation Centre was an important development towards speeding up economic activities.

Provincial Secretary Industry and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta , MD PSIC Sidra Yunus, DMD and board members attended the meeting.