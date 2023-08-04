BHC delegation visits Hattar Economic Zone

A delegation from the British High Commission (BHC), Islamabad visited Hattar Economic Zone to gain valuable insights into the industrial development and economic growth initiatives taking place within the region and to help inform the design of future BHC programs to support sustainable manufacturing in Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation from the British High Commission (BHC), Islamabad visited Hattar Economic Zone to gain valuable insights into the industrial development and economic growth initiatives taking place within the region and to help inform the design of future BHC programs to support sustainable manufacturing in Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Friday.

On this occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) Chief Zone Operations, Chief Commercial Officer and Zone Manager Hattar briefed the participants about the initiatives taken by the company for industrialization in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa followed-up by detailed presentations on Hattar Economic Zone.