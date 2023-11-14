Open Menu

BHC Director Development Meets Planning Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 06:40 PM

A two-member delegation led by Director Development at British High Commission (BHC) Jo Moir called on Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed here on Tuesday

During the meeting, two sides exchanged views on the existing portfolio for Pakistan and expressed their resolve to further enhance it in the future, a news release said.

The Planning minister appreciated the support of BHC for its decades-long assistance, which has been playing a vital role in the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan.

He also acknowledged their continued support and commitment to the ongoing development projects, particularly in the climate sector.

During the meeting, the Planning Ministry highlighted a National Climate Finance Strategy (NCFS) which has been prepared to identify sectoral priorities and scale climate finance.

Similarly, the delegation was apprised of the newly established Sustainable Finance Bureau (SFB) to revolutionize climate finance.

Pakistan is among the countries in the world that are most affected by weather and climate-related hazards such as floods, landslides, droughts, heat waves, extreme cold and cyclones.

Pakistan has already geared up the efforts to cope with such a huge challenge as the Planning Ministry has taken the lead in establishing an NCFS and Climate Responsive Public Investment Framework.

Ms Moir appreciated the steps taken by the Planning Ministry and assured their full support in the future.

She reaffirmed the UK's commitment to supporting Pakistan in its journey toward climate resilience and sustainable development.

The UK has been actively involved in addressing the climate challenge-related issues, being faced by Pakistan.

