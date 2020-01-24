Bidding for oil, gas exploration of 18 blocks being held: Senate told

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Friday informed the Senate that exploration contracts for eight blocks of gas and oil had already been awarded while bidding for 18 more blocks were being held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan on Friday informed the Senate that exploration contracts for eight blocks of gas and oil had already been awarded while bidding for 18 more blocks were being held.

Responding to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said there were 12 Exploration Blocks in Deep / Ultradeep sea, which would be granted after security clearance from Ministry of Defense.

He said presently, 50 companies including local were working in exploration and production of oil and gas in the country.

He said efforts were being made to double the oil and gas exploration production.

To another question, the minister said M/s ExxonMobil had a 25 per cent participating working interest in offshore Indus-G Block, which was being operated- by M/s Eni Pakistan Limited.

An exploration well, namely, Kekra-1, was drilled to the depth of 5,693 m in Indus-G Block and completed on May 31, 2019, he said.

He said unfortunately the well was dry. Currently M/s ExxonMobil was not drilling any well in the offshore area of Pakistan, he added.

Omar Ayub said there was no change in electricity cost for consumers consuming 300 units.

However, he said 17 per cent General Sale Tax, 1.5 per cent electricity duty, 43 paisa per unit (excluding life line consumers), 10 paisa Neelum Jhelum surcharge per unit (excluding life line consumers) and Rs 35 tv fee were being charged from the consumers.

The minister said consumers consuming upto 300 units got subsidized rate and the rates had not been changed.