Bidding process for CPEC Western route Zhob-Kuchlak underway: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt. Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said that bidding process for a part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Western Route- Zhob-Kuchlak (Quetta) road was underway.

In his tweet, he said the project was direly needed for the Balochistan people and it would open the doors of socio economic development of the local people.

Further he informed that as per plan, matter of Chinese Funding for Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob section of CPEC Western route was being processed to be included in upcoming meeting of Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of CPEC.

He said on completion of this 210 km project, Islamabad-Quetta would be connected through expressway.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has already invited bids from eligible firms for works packages of dualization of 298 kilometers Kuchlak-Zhob section of N-50.

The project will be completed in five packages including 65 km Zhob-Tangi, 65 km Tangi-Qila Saifullah, 50 km Qilla Saifullah-Nasai, 65 km Nasai-Khanozai, and 53 km Khanozai-Kuchlak.