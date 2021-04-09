UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden 2022 Budget Requests $2Bln To Address Root Cause Of Migration, Asylum Backlogs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

Biden 2022 Budget Requests $2Bln to Address Root Cause of Migration, Asylum Backlogs

President Joe Biden's 20222 budget proposal is asking Congress to approve an estimated $2 billion to address the root cause of mass US-bound migration from Central America and asylum claim backlogs, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) President Joe Biden's 20222 budget proposal is asking Congress to approve an estimated $2 billion to address the root cause of mass US-bound migration from Central America and asylum claim backlogs, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) said on Friday.

"Address the Root Causes of Migration from Central America and Reduce Asylum Backlogs. The request proposes $861 million as a first step towards a four-year commitment to invest in Central America as part of a comprehensive strategy to address the root causes of irregular migration," the OMB said in a press release.

The budget proposal also includes a 21 percent increase to the budget of the Executive Officer for Immigration Review, providing $891 million to reduce court backlogs by employing 100 new immigration judges and support teams, the release said.

In addition, US president seeks $345 million for US Citizenship and Immigration Services to resolve naturalization and asylum cases of individuals that have been pending for years, the release said.

On Thursday, US Custom and Border Protection data revealed that US border apprehensions soared by more than 70 percent in March. The 172,331 migrant encounters recorded represents the highest monthly total in more than two decades, with the Biden administration on pace to top the previous annual record set in 2019 of over 977,000 apprehensions.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget White House March Border Congress Citizenship 2019 From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Wheat harvesting kicks off in South Punjab

2 minutes ago

UK finance minister under attack over Greensill ro ..

2 minutes ago

Revival of KCR commuter service top priority of Ra ..

2 minutes ago

Railway Minister assures improvement in railway co ..

2 minutes ago

PEC for strictly code of conduct in bye-polls NA-2 ..

2 minutes ago

Remains of 16 kidnapped laborers recovered

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.