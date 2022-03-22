Biden Admin. Discusses With US Companies Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Top Biden administration officials met with major US companies to discuss the market impact of the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine and related sanctions, the White House said in a readout of the meeting.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and others on Monday met with the executives from an array of industries including energy, food and manufacturing to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

"Participants also discussed the need to work together to address Putin's disruptions to global markets and supply chains, especially for energy and agricultural commodities, and identify alternative sources of supply for key goods," the readout said.

The Biden administration officials conveyed to the business leaders the United States' commitment to impose heavy costs on Russia and support Ukraine, while mitigating price increases on US consumers, the readout also added.

The private sector and Biden administration committed to close communication and coordination with one another moving forward, according to the readout.