Biden Admin Seeks More Oil To Refill Heavily-Drawn US Reserve - Dept Of Energy

Published July 08, 2023

Biden Admin Seeks More Oil to Refill Heavily-Drawn US Reserve - Dept of Energy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The Biden administration has invited U.S. energy companies to submit more bids to refill the nation's heavily-drawn oil reserve, with the Department of Energy (DoE) citing six million barrels on Friday as its latest buying intent for the so-called Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

"You are invited to submit a proposal," said the DoE in a memo circulated within the US energy industry and posted on its website for the six million barrels it intended to purchase for the SPR. Prior to this, the department had announced buying plans for about 12 million barrels.

Bids for the six million barrels must be received by August 3 for delivery slated between October 1 and November 30, the DoE said.

It added that submission of a bid "does not commit the Government to procure or contract for any supplies", making it clear that purchases will be subject to pricing and other conditions that may not be stated in the circular.

The administration had previously stated that it intended to oil for the SPR at around $70 per barrel. At Friday's market settlement, benchmark U.S. crude was priced at just under $74 a barrel.

The Biden administration has leaned heavily on the SPR since late 2021 to offset tight crude supplies that had raised fuel costs for Americans. As of last month, the SPR's crude balance was at its lowest since November 1983 after the release of about 200 million barrels or more from the reserve over the past 18 months.

The administration's use of the SPR has been a highly-charged matter for oil bulls and opponents of President Joe Biden. Both sides accuse him of indiscriminately releasing hundreds of millions of barrels from the stockpile to subdue crude prices and shore up his political standing with American voters ” when the reserve is meant for emergency use, in times of critically short oil supply.

Biden, in his defense, said he was acting to reduce record high pump prices of fuel, which stood at above $5 per gallon last June and now hovers at around $3.50. The administration also blames last year's high crude prices for US inflation getting to four-decade highs of above 9% in June.

The DoE has, meanwhile, canceled 140 million barrels in congressionally mandated sales from the SPR scheduled for fiscal years 2024 through 2027.

More Stories From Business