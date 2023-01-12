Biden Admin. Slashes Draws Aiming to Rebuild Strategic Oil Reserve - Energy Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Inventories in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) dropped by just 800,000 barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday as the Biden administration wound down its dependence on the emergency oil stockpile that it used intensively over the past year to add to market supply and bring down pump prices of fuel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Inventories in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) dropped by just 800,000 barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday as the Biden administration wound down its dependence on the emergency oil stockpile that it used intensively over the past year to add to market supply and bring down pump prices of fuel.

SPR inventories stood at 371.6 million barrels during the week ended January 6, versus a December 30 reading of 372.4 million, the EIA said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

The latest draw sharply contrasted with previous declines of as much as 8 million barrels per week from the reserve.

"This is probably the smallest SPR drawdown over the past year, pending confirmation from the EIA," John Kilduff, founding partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital, said in a text message to Sputnik. "For all intent and purpose, the administration's dependence on the emergency oil reserve is over as the drawdowns have done their job of adding to market supply and bringing down retail prices of gasoline."

The US Energy Department has drawn more than 200 million barrels from the SPR since November 2021 under the orders of President Joe Biden.

The action sent the reserve's inventories to a near 40-year low. At their current standing, the SPR's stockpiles match December 1983-levels, the EIA's historical data showed.

The crude releases from the SPR, along with other global market developments, added to international oil supplies over the past year, slashing crude prices from a high of more than $130 per barrel in early March, right after the outbreak of fighting in Ukraine, to current levels of around $80 per barrel or below. Pump prices of gasoline in the United States have also tumbled from a record high of $5 per gallon in mid-June to a current average of under $3.30, data from the American automobile Association showed.

The slowdown in SPR draws came after the Biden administration said late last year that it was winding down its dependence on the reserve and was ready to add to its inventory. The administration is negotiating purchases with US energy firms to refill the reserve, starting with a base offer of $70 per barrel. US crude traded at under $77 per barrel on Wednesday.