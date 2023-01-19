UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. Stops Pulling Oil From US Reserve, Ending 14-Month Draw - Energy Agency EIA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The Biden administration has stopped pulling crude oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), the weekly inventory report of the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed Thursday, as it attempts to rebuild a reserve it drew more than 200 million barrels from to keep fuel prices low for Americans.

The EIA reported a SPR crude balance of 371.6 million barrels at the end of the Jan. 13 week, unchanged from the previous week to Jan. 6. The zero SPR draw for last week closes the chapter on some 220 million barrels taken from the emergency oil reserve since November 2021 by the Biden administration to provide more crude to the marketplace and bring pump prices of gasoline down.

Prior to those draws, SPR inventories stood at just under 600 million barrels. At their current level of just above 370 million, the reserve's stockpiles are at their lowest since December 1983, the EIA said.

At one time, the administration drew as much as 8 million barrels a week from the reserve.

The crude releases from the SPR, along with other global market developments, added to international oil supplies over the past year, slashing crude prices from a high of more than $130 a barrel in early March, right after the outbreak of fighting in Ukraine, to current levels of around $80 a barrel or below.

Pump prices of gasoline, accordingly, fell to below $3 a gallon at some US pumps by late last year from a mid-June record high of $5 as the SPR draws flooded the domestic marketplace for crude. Gasoline at US pumps now average $3.38 a gallon, the American automobile Association said on its website Thursday.

The Biden administration said late last year that it was preparing to wind down its dependence on the SPR and was ready to add to its inventory. The administration is negotiating purchases with U.S. energy firms to refill the reserve, starting with a base offer of $70 per barrel. US crude traded at under $81 a barrel on Thursday.

