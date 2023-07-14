Open Menu

Biden Admin. To Erase $39Bln In Student Debt After Administrative Fixes - Education Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Biden Admin. to Erase $39Bln in Student Debt After Administrative Fixes - Education Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The Biden administration will wipe out $39 billion worth of student debt for 804,000 borrowers exploiting fixes that more accurately count monthly payments under income-driven repayment plans, US education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced on Friday.

"For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness," Cardona said in a statement, as quoted by Fox business. "Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is taking another historic step to right these wrongs and announcing $39 billion in debt relief for another 804,000 borrowers.

"

Borrowers are eligible for relief if they have accumulated the equivalent of either 20 or 25 years of qualifying months, the statement added.

The announcement comes after the US Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden's plan to discharge $10,000-$20,000 in eligible borrowers' debt through the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) Act of 2003, which would cost approximately $430 billion, according to a Congressional Budget Office estimate.

Responding to the ruling, Biden said he would pursue other paths to provide student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible as quickly as possible.

