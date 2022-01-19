UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. Unveils $4.7Bln Program To Clean Up Abandoned Oil, Gas Wells - Energy Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Biden Admin. Unveils $4.7Bln Program to Clean Up Abandoned Oil, Gas Wells - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The Biden administration has announced in a press release a $4.7 billion program to be implemented via a Federal inter-agency effort to direct money, resources and expertise to clean up and cap orphaned oil and gas wells.

"The Department of the Interior announced an interagency initiative today to implement a new federal program for addressing orphaned wells, a key initiative of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law," the release said on Tuesday. "The law includes $4.7 billion for orphaned well site plugging, remediation and restoration activities."

The US Departments of the Interior, Energy, Agriculture, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding which creates an outline to build out the orphaned well program, the release said.

The signatories have committed to use and leverage their combined resources, expertise, capabilities and expertise to buttress the initiative, the release also said.

Environmental activists and experts and federal officials have expressed concern about the damage these orphaned oil and gas wells - abandoned by mining, oil and other extractive industries has done - causing a range of health and safety problems including contamination of water sources, hazardous waste, pollution and other issues, the release noted.

Federal officials have said that while advancing the Biden administration's environmental justice efforts, this initiative will help marginalized communities most affected by what they call "legacy pollution," the release said.

The program is also expected revitalize economies, improve communities' health and create jobs in the locales where people have been most directly affected by these uncapped oil and gas wells, the release added.

According to the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission, there are about 60,000 documented orphaned wells, meaning that the federal government knows and has noted their locations. Commission staff also estimate that there may be as many as 1 million undocumented orphan oil and gas wells that were never catalogued and tracked by the US government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Oil SITE Money May Gas Government Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on ..

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on Neo-Nazi Network

4 hours ago
 US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least ..

US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least 4 People From Donbas - Reports

4 hours ago
 UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - ..

UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - Reports

4 hours ago
 EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID- ..

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID-19 Booster May Decrease Effica ..

5 hours ago
 Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic c ..

Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic chant: federation

5 hours ago
 Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pe ..

Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pets

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.