Biden Admin. Vows to Cut More Energy Costs for Americans After Record Oil Reserves Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The Biden administration will continue finding ways to reduce the energy bills of Americans as it joins global allies in approving a historic 240-million-barrel release of oil from their combined reserves, a White House statement said on Thursday.

"We will continue to take every action we can to increase supply in the immediate term so families can pay for gas while at the same time working with the international community to achieve energy independence that reduces demand for oil and bolsters our clean energy economy," the statement said.

The 180 million barrels coming out of US Strategic Petroleum Reserve and the 60 million barrels due from the reserves of other members states in the International Energy Agency would be the largest ever, the statement added.