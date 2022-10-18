UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin. Weighs Discouraging US Firms From Business In Saudi Arabia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 08:46 PM

Biden Admin. Weighs Discouraging US Firms From Business in Saudi Arabia - Reports

Biden administration officials are considering discouraging US companies from expanding business ties with Saudi Arabia in response to Riyadh's alleged role in the recent OPEC+ decision to cut oil production, NBC reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Biden administration officials are considering discouraging US companies from expanding business ties with Saudi Arabia in response to Riyadh's alleged role in the recent OPEC+ decision to cut oil production, NBC reported on Tuesday.

However, the Biden administration has not yet conveyed its advice to US companies to dissuade them from doing business in Saudi Arabia, the report cited Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, as saying.

In addition, the Biden administration is not planning to send any US officials to Saudi Arabia's annual Future Investment Initiative conference that is scheduled to take place in Riyadh next week, the report said.

At present, no decisions have been made with respect to punishing Saudi Arabia for its role in the OPEC+ move as the US government continues to contemplate how to best manage its core objectives in the middle East together with responding to Riyadh, the report said.

The news comes after National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday that US President Joe Biden began to reevaluate the United States' relationship with Saudi Arabia after the OPEC+ group decided to cut oil production.

Earlier in October, the OPEC+ group of countries agreed to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day beginning in November and will take production levels agreed for August as a reference point. The move was made in response to uncertainty in global oil market outlooks, in large part caused by Western sanctions on Russian energy products and the G7 plans to introduce a price cap on Russian crude.

