Biden Administration Approves Additional US Natural Gas Exports - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The Biden administration approved exporting an additional 500 million cubic feet of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per day from two US LNG export projects, the Department of Energy said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The US Department of Energy (DOE) today issued two long-term orders authorizing an additional 0.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from two LNG export projects: Golden Pass LNG in Texas and Magnolia LNG in Louisiana," the release said.