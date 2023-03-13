Biden Administration Approves Alaska Oil Drilling Project - US Interior Dept.

The US Interior Department said on Monday that it is approving three out of five drill sites proposed by ConocoPhillips as part of its Willow Master Development Plan in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The US Interior Department said on Monday that it is approving three out of five drill sites proposed by ConocoPhillips as part of its Willow Master Development Plan in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

"The Record of Decision denies two of the five drill site pads proposed by ConocoPhillips, reducing the project's drill pads by 40%," the Interior Department said in a statement. "(The actions) significantly scale-back the Willow Project within the constraints of valid existing rights under decades-old leases issued by prior administrations."

The Biden administration's decision to grant partial approval to the energy development project comes despite objections by environmental activists, who cite concerns about potential climate impacts by drilling activities.