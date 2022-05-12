UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Cancels Oil And Gas Lease Sale In Alaska's Cook Inlet - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 07:40 AM

Biden Administration Cancels Oil and Gas Lease Sale in Alaska's Cook Inlet - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The administration of US President Joe Biden has canceled the oil and gas lease sale in the Cook Inlet in Alaska, the CBS news broadcaster reported.

The decision thus halts potential oil drilling in the area of over 1 million acres.

The Department of the Interior reportedly cites a "lack of industry interest in leasing in the area" for canceling the sale. The department also suspended two leases for the Gulf of Mexico region because of the "conflicting court rulings."

This move is in line with Biden's electoral promise to fight the global warming but may become challenging amid the rising energy prices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Sale Mexico May Gas Industry Million Court

Recent Stories

UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinf ..

UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinforce European Security - Downi ..

7 hours ago
 US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet O ..

US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet Other Conditions to Lift Contem ..

7 hours ago
 US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April ..

US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April as Federal Revenues Jump - Tre ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusi ..

Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusion of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath in ..

7 hours ago
 NATO-Russia Nuclear Standoff Looming Amid Nordics' ..

NATO-Russia Nuclear Standoff Looming Amid Nordics' Accession Bid

8 hours ago
 Sullivan Discusses Consequences of Ukraine Conflic ..

Sullivan Discusses Consequences of Ukraine Conflict With Egypt's Sisi - White Ho ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.