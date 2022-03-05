Biden Administration Considers Imposing Ban on US Imports of Russian Crude Oil - Reports

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 12:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The Biden administration is considering imposing a ban on imports of Russian crude oil to the United States, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources.
Russian oil made 3% of all the crude shipments to the United States in 2021, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration.