Biden Administration Considers Revoking Huawei Export Licenses - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 08:24 PM

The United States is considering revoking export licenses issued to US companies for sales to Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co., The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter

The Biden administration is weighing up this measure as part of a broader policy of tightening technology trade over national security concerns, the report said.

The White House has indicated in the past that it may not grant any new export licenses to Qualcomm Inc. and Intel Corp., and other entities which provide chips needed for smartphones and other devices, according to the report.

The revocation of existing licenses would be a step further, the report added.

The US is considering this measure amid tensions with Beijing over balloon incidents in US air space, as well as allegations of China's assistance to Russia amid the Ukraine conflict, the newspaper noted.

The White House is reportedly telling the Commerce Department to cut off 4G sales and to inflict "more pain" on Huawei, a former senior security official familiar with the matter told the Journal.

The decision to revoke existing licenses could significantly impact US chip makers, many of which have received permission to continue selling to Huawei older-generation phone chips and other processors, the report said.

Restrictions on Huawei were introduced under the presidency of Donald Trump, when shipments were only possible with government permission as part of a crackdown on Chinese firms the United States thought posed a threat to national security.

