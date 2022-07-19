UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Expects US Gas Prices To Fall Below $4 In Coming Weeks - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 02:11 AM

Biden Administration Expects US Gas Prices to Fall Below $4 in Coming Weeks - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) The Biden administration considers it "reasonable" to expect gas prices to go below $4 per gallon in coming weeks, Chief Economist and Economic Policy Adviser to the US Vice President, Jared Bernstein, said.

"We think it's reasonable to expect more gas stations to lower their prices in response to lower input costs and thus barring unforeseen market disruptions to see average prices fall below $4 per gallon and more places in coming weeks," Bernstein said during a press briefing on Monday.

Bernstein noted that drivers in the United States witnessed the largest single day decline in gas prices since 2008 following 34 days of steady decline on gas prices.

According to Bernstein, citing industry analysts, some 20,000 gas stations across 30 states in the United States are already charging less than $4 per gallon of gasoline.

Last week, a gallon of unleaded gasoline, the most in-demand fuel product at US pumps, averaged $4.63 on Wednesday, versus the record high of $5.01 a month ago. US crude oil prices, meanwhile, have fallen 20% from around $120 a barrel a month ago to just under $100 now.

As of Monday, the average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.52, according to the American automobile association.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Price United States Gas Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukra ..

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

2 hours ago
 US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airst ..

US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

2 hours ago
 Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, F ..

Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, Finland's Wake - Chancellor

2 hours ago
 DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Locati ..

DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Location Data to Track Americans - A ..

2 hours ago
 US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Fo ..

US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Former Khashoggi Lawyer - State ..

2 hours ago
 Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over ..

Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over Bias, Pressure - Presidential ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.