Biden Administration 'Open' To Reducing Oil, Financial Sanctions On Iran - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 50 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Biden administration has been sending indications to Tehran that it may consider reducing oil and financial sanctions targeting Iran in the context of renewing talks about reining in the Iranian nuclear program, he Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The administration has already sent signals to Iran indicating its willingness to reduce punitive sanctions, especially in the crucial financial and oil sectors in order to advance revived talks on Iran's nuclear program, the report said.

The latest five-day round of talks to reactivate the 2015 nuclear agreement concluded in Vienna, Austria on Wednesday and are due to resume again next week, the Journal noted.

The newspaper cited sources participating in the discussions as saying US negotiators had already put on the table detailed proposals for reducing sanctions or removing them

However, senior diplomats have cautioned that difficult negotiations still lie ahead in Vienna before the United States can make a deal with Iran about reentering the nuclear agreement, which was negotiated by the Obama administration when President Joe Biden was vice president, the report said.

Obama's successor, President Donald Trump, withdrew the United States from the accord in May 2018.

