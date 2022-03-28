- Home
- Business
- News
- Biden Administration Projects Deficit of $1.4Trln or 5.8% of GDP for 2022 - Budget Request
Biden Administration Projects Deficit Of $1.4Trln Or 5.8% Of GDP For 2022 - Budget Request
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 09:09 PM
The administration of Joe Biden projects deficit of $1.4 trillion or 5.8% of GDP, for 2022, according to the budget request released by the White House on Monday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The administration of Joe Biden projects deficit of $1.4 trillion or 5.8% of GDP, for 2022, according to the budget request released by the White House on Monday.
"The Budget projects a deficit of $1.4 trillion, or 5.8 percent, of GDP for 2022 less than half the deficit the President inherited and more than $1 trillion less than the deficit for 2021," the statement said.