Biden Administration Welcomes Tough Questions, Scrutiny Amid Media Criticism - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The Biden administration welcomes tough questions and scrutiny from reporters on issues including the validity of US intelligence assessments on Russia, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Friday.

State Department spokesperson Ned price argued abruptly for several minutes with AP reporter Matt Lee during a press briefing on Thursday after Lee inquired about evidence to support US intelligence assessments alleging Russia is preparing to stage a false flag event in Ukraine as a pretext for an invasion.

"We welcome tough questions and good-faith scrutiny," Psaki said during a press briefing when asked about Thursday's interaction between Price and Lee.

Clips of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday, sparking a public response from Price.

"The renowned (Matt Lee) and I have had our fair share of sparring sessions, and I have the scars to prove it. Clearly, he's no one's dupe, and I'd never want to suggest otherwise. Nothing but respect for him, which I underscored in a call to him after the briefing," Price said via Twitter.

Psaki said the Biden administration respects and values the role of the press and will do everything they can to provide as many details as possible about US actions and assessments.