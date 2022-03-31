UrduPoint.com

Biden Announces Plan To Increase Oil Supply, Establish US Energy Independence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 11:40 PM

Biden Announces Plan to Increase Oil Supply, Establish US Energy Independence

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his administration will implement several measures to attempt to lower the rising prices of fuel and other energy products and establish US energy independence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his administration will implement several measures to attempt to lower the rising prices of fuel and other energy products and establish US energy independence.

"Today, I'm laying out a two-part plan, not only to ease the pain that families are feeling right now, but to end this era of dependence and uncertainty, and lay a new foundation for a true and lasting American energy independence," Biden said.

The president said his plan includes measures to increase the US oil supply, including through releasing 1 million of barrels of oil a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) and fining companies with inactive oil wells that could be producing but are not.

