Biden Announces US Government Website to Request Student Debt Relief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) President Joe Biden said on Monday that his administration is launching an official government website through which individuals could request student debt relief.

"Less than eight weeks ago, I announced my administration's plan to forgive up to $10,000 in Federal student loan debt and up to $20,000 if you received a Pell grant for folks earning less than $125,000 a year," Biden said. "At the end of my remarks, I'm going to officially launch this new application site at StudentAid.gov."

The US president said applicants would provide personal and contact information on the website without the need to upload any documents.

The process to apply for student debt relief would take less than five minutes, Biden also said.

Biden noted that Beta tests of the site over the weekend managed to handle more than eight million applications without a glitch.

The White House will continue to make sure the system works smoothly, Biden said.

Republican and other opponents of student debt forgiveness have been attempting to block the move in court, Biden added.