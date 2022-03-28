Biden Asks $6.9Bln for European Deterrence Initiative, NATO and Countering Russia - Budget

US President Joe Biden's budget proposal for 2023 requests $6.9 billion for the European deterrence initiative, NATO, and countering Russia's influence in the region, documents revealed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden's budget proposal for 2023 requests $6.9 billion for the European deterrence initiative, NATO, and countering Russia's influence in the region, documents revealed on Monday.

"The Budget includes $6.

9 billion for the European Deterrence Initiative, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and countering Russian aggression to support Ukraine, the United States' strong partnerships with NATO allies, and other European partner states by bolstering funding to enhance the capabilities and readiness of U.S. Forces, NATO allies, and regional partners in the face of Russian aggression," the budget proposal said.