Biden Asks Economic Team To Continue Discussing Options To Tackle Gas Shortages - Psaki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:50 PM

Biden Asks Economic Team to Continue Discussing Options to Tackle Gas Shortages - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden has asked his economic team to continue exploring options that would help address the country's natural gas shortage, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We are very well aware... that the American people are of course impacted by rising prices of gas in some parts of the country, ... and also looking ahead to the winter season," Psaki said. "The President has asked his economic team, as they do on any range of issues impacting the public, to continue to discuss what the options are that we can take to address the shortages.

"

Psaki added the United States has a range of options to address the shortages but refused to elaborate on details.

Natural gas prices have been at a record high worldwide, especially in Europe and Asia, amid an increased demand and constrained supply following economies' reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Natural gas prices in the US have more than doubled compared to the beginning of the year.

