Biden Asks Supreme Court to Vacate Lower Court Ruling, Revive Student Debt Relief - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) The Biden administration on Friday filed an application with the US Supreme Court to vacate the ruling of a lower court and lift an injunction blocking enforcement of a plan to forgive a limited amount of student loan debt.

In September, six states challenged the Department of education's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt depending on a borrower's circumstances. Earlier this month, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals granted the states' request for a universal injunction on implementing the plan pending appeal of the case.

"This Court should vacate that injunction. Respondents lack standing to challenge the plan. On the merits, the plan falls squarely within the plain text of the (Secretary of Education's) statutory authority," the Biden administration said in the filing. "The Eighth Circuit's erroneous injunction leaves millions of economically vulnerable borrowers in limbo, uncertain about the size of their debt and unable to make financial decisions with an accurate understanding of their future repayment obligations.

The Biden administration contended in the filing that the Eighth Circuit failed to issue its injunction using the typical standard: whether the case is "likely to succeed on the merits." The government believes it is likely to succeed on the merits of their case, the filing said.

The court should, at a minimum, narrow the injunction pending appeal of the case, the filing added.

If the Supreme Court declines to vacate the injunction, it may consider the application a petition to take up the case, the filing said. The court may want to set the case for expedited briefing and argument this term to avoid prolonging uncertainty for borrowers, the filing also said.

Postponing review until the Eighth Circuit enters judgment would likely delay resolution of the case until sometime in 2024, the filing said.

The application to the Supreme Court was submitted by US Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar.