Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Per Day From US Strategic Reserves

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Thursday authorized a record release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in the amount of one million barrels per day for the next six months amid increasing gasoline prices in the United States.

"Today, I'm authorizing the release of one million barrels per day for the next six months over 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. This is a wartime bridge to increase oil supply," Biden said during a press briefing. "It is by far the largest release of our net National Reserve in our history and provide historic amount of supply for historic amount of time, a six months bridge to the Fall."

Biden added that the United States has received commitments from other countries to release tens of millions of additional barrels into the market in order to lower the prices.